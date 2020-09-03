3 Scotiabank employees test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Scotiabank is reporting that three employees attached to its head office in Kingston and its Old Harbour branch have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days.

The company said the affected staff members were sent home in mid-August to self-quarantine as soon as they advised they were experiencing flu-like symptoms as per the company’s internal policies. The respective departments also underwent deep cleaning and sanitization at that time, the company said.

Noting that none of the employees have been back to work for the past two weeks, the bank said it is currently working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to follow all protocols and to have other directly exposed staff members in the respective units tested.

“Our highest priority is always to protect the health and safety of our staff and customers and we have been taking every precaution to ensure that we adhere to all safety guidelines” advised David Noel, president and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all team members are sent home for 14 days at the onset of any flu-like symptoms,” he continued.

He added that, “Even though there will be no disruption to any of our services as a result of these developments, we thought it necessary to share this information with the public as we continue to work together to contain COVID-19.”