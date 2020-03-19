3 charged after attacking woman at home

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Three men are currently before the court to answer to the charges of shooting with intent, assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following a shooting incident on Saturday, October 19.

They are Orane Graham, Jerminy Warren and Rayon Robinson.

Police reports indicate that about 3:00 pm, the complainant was at home in Highlight View, Kingston 6, when she was attacked by the accused men who were all brandishing firearms.

They allegedly threatened her and fired gunshots in her direction.

An investigation was launched and Warren and Graham were charged and placed before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, March 18, where they were remanded to reappear on Thursday, April 16.

Robinson was arrested and charged on Wednesday, March 18 after he was pointed out to the police.

His court date will be announced soon.