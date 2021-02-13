3 charged for trying to export drugs through courier services

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Two women and a man have been slapped with multiple drug related charges following three separate incidents dating back to 2019.

According to the police, the individuals allegedly attempted to export illegal drugs in various packages through the nation's ports.

Charged are 20-year-old bearer Jermaine Wilmott, 21-year-old Janeil Edwards, and Shana-Kay Jones.

The police said Jones, who was charged on Wednesday, has been charged with possession of ganja, dealing in and taking preparatory steps to export ganja.

It is alleged that on May 15, 2019, Jones visited a courier service and attempted to ship a package to the Dominica Republic.

The package was later found to contain approximately three pounds of ganja valued at approximately $12,000.

Meanwhile, the police said that Wilmott has been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and attempting to export cocaine.

The police said Wilmott's charges are in connection with an incident on Monday, April 27, 2020.

He also allegedly went to a courier service centre, where he attempted to export a carton box containing six spiced buns and three tins of cheese. However, during security checks, approximately 11 ounces of cocaine valued at approximately $37,000 were found in the buns.

Both Jones and Wilmott are scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on February 18.

In the final incident, Edwards was arrested in connection with an incident which occurred in April 2020.

According to the police, Edwards attempted to ship a package containing seasoning and coffee beans through a courier service. However, the police said the package was examined and found to contain approximately 12 ounces of ganja valued at $3,000.

She was subsequently charged with possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and taking steps to export ganja.

She is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on March 12.