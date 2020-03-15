3 charged over guns, ammo

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police yesterday arrested and charged three men in three separate incidents in St Catherine and Kingston.

In the first incident, 20-year-old Nashaun Guest of Port Henderson Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine was charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Lawmen said about 8:30 am, Guest and another man entered a wholesale in Old Harbour, St Catherine, held up the workers at gunpoint, and robbed them of their properties.

The police were called and an operation was carried out.

Guest was found and searched and a Browning single action 9mm pistol with a magazine containing fourteen 9mm rounds was found in is possession.

He was charged and is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, March 20.

In the second incident, 19-year-old Kemar Spike, also of Port Henderson Road, Spanish Town, St Catherine was charged with illegal possession of ammunition.

The police said that about 9:00 am, lawmen were on operation in the area when Spike was accosted and searched.

Nine 9mm rounds of ammunition were taken from his pocket.

He was taken into custody and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Finally, 30-year-old Aleno Legister of Whitehall Avenue, Kingston 8 was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and shooting with intent.

It is reported that about 10:50 pm on Friday, March 6, Legister fired shots at a man at his home on Glen Drive, Kingston 8.

The man, however, escaped unhurt. A report was made to the police, an investigation launched, and Legister was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was positively identified.

After a question and answer session with his attorney, he was formally charged.

Legister is scheduled appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, March 20.