3 deaths, 120 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded three COVID-19 related deaths and 120 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths in the country now stands at 19 and the number of confirmed cases at 1,732.

According to the Ministry Of Health and Wellness, the three deaths include a 76-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 89-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 70-year-old man, also from Kingston and St Andrew.

The country also recorded 21 more recoveries bringing the number to 840.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 61 are males and 59 are females, with ages ranging from two to 91 years. The cases were recorded in St Catherine (72), Kingston & St Andrew (23), Portland (15), St Thomas (five), Clarendon (one), Trelawny (one ), St Ann (two), and St Mary (one). Two cases are contacts of confirmed cases while 118 are currently under investigation.

Five moderately ill patients and three critically ill patients are among the 801 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.