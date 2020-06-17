3 farmers and a fisherman charged with assault

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland Criminal Investigations Branch arrested and charged four men in relation to an incident which took place on Station Road, Little London on Saturday, June 13.

Charged with assault at common law, illegal possession of firearm, unlawful wounding, and malicious destruction of property are farmers 28-year-old Kevon Leslie; 22-year-old Nicholas Swaby; and 27-year-old Gary Swaby; and fisherman, 30-year-old Garrette Swaby, all of Revival District, Westmoreland.

Reports are that about 4:30 pm, two men were riding on a motorcycle when they were ordered to stop by four men who drove up beside them in a motor vehicle heading in the same direction. The men allegedly pointed a gun at the men on the motorcycle before using the vehicle to hit the motorcycle, causing it to crash. They then exited the vehicle and advanced towards the injured men before using the gun to further inflict wounds to the men. One of the men managed to escape and called the police.

The accused men were arrested and charged on Wednesday, June 17.

Their court date is being finalised.