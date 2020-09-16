3 guns seized in Trelawny

TRELAWNY, Jamaica - The Warsop police in Trelawny have seized four homemade firearms in less than 48 hours.

Today's seizure has seen one arrest and investigators continue to explore further leads.

According to reports, a suspect was arrested when he turned up at the police station to make a report against another man. However, while police officers were taking his report, the other man turned up and handed over a homemade handgun to them, saying that the suspect had earlier used it to shoot at him while the two were having a dispute.

It is alleged that the homemade weapon malfunctioned and injured the suspect, causing him to drop the weapon and flee. It was allegedly retrieved by the other man and handed over.

Warsop detectives are also investigating the seizure of three homemade firearms in Flanker Lane in the community yesterday. In that incident, a homemade shotgun, two homemade handguns and two 9mm rounds of ammunition were found during the search of a premises. One man was arrested in connection with the seizure and remains in police custody.

Investigations continue.