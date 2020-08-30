3 infants among 700 COVID-19 cases recorded last week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A one-month-old and two four-month-olds are among 700 COVID-19 cases recorded across the island since last Sunday.

The first four-month-old was recorded among the 83 cases recorded Monday, while the second was recorded among the 102 cases recorded yesterday. The one-month-old was recorded among the 141 cases recorded Friday.

Several other children were recorded as confirmed positives, including a five-year-old recorded among the 72 cases Wednesday; a two-year-old among the 120 cases Tuesday; and a seven-year-old recorded among the 66 cases Thursday.

As of last night, the total number of cases on record in the island was 2,113, of which 1,311 are active cases.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said currently 11 cases are considered moderately ill, and four critically ill.

The country also recorded three additional deaths from COVID-19 in the last week, bringing the death toll to 20.

To date the island has recorded 890 recoveries from the virus.

Of the total positive cases recorded in the island since March, 1,171 (55 per cent) are females and 942 (45 per cent) are males. The ages of those infected range from 40 days old to 97 years old.