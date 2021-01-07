3 men arrested in Portland on suspicion of larceny

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Portland police arrested three men this morning on reasonable suspicion of larceny.

They include a 30-year-old mechanic from Portmore, St Catherine; a 47-year-old truck driver from Portland; and a 28-year-old higgler from Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Police reports are that about 5:30 this morning, a team was conducting spot checks along the Blueberry Hill Main Road when a white Nissan motor car was signalled to stop. The driver failed to comply and drove to a section of Blueberry Hill, with the police in pursuit. They later abandoned the vehicle.

The police searched the vehicle and six bags of copper wire were

found. A further search was conducted of the area where the three men were seen and were subsequently arrested and the vehicle seized.

Investigations continue.

Everard Owen