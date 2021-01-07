3 men arrested in Portland on suspicion of larceny
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The Portland police arrested three men this morning on reasonable suspicion of larceny.
They include a 30-year-old mechanic from Portmore, St Catherine; a 47-year-old truck driver from Portland; and a 28-year-old higgler from Spanish Town, St Catherine.
Police reports are that about 5:30 this morning, a team was conducting spot checks along the Blueberry Hill Main Road when a white Nissan motor car was signalled to stop. The driver failed to comply and drove to a section of Blueberry Hill, with the police in pursuit. They later abandoned the vehicle.
The police searched the vehicle and six bags of copper wire were
found. A further search was conducted of the area where the three men were seen and were subsequently arrested and the vehicle seized.
Investigations continue.
Everard Owen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy