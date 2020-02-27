3 men charged for gun-related offences

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three men are to face the court to answer to charges laid against them over the past three days flowing from three separate incidents.

Following the first incident, which occurred on Friday, January 11, 22-year-old Howard Birch, a construction worker of Portmore Villa in Gregory Park, St Catherine, was charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Police reports indicate that about 10:00 am, a police team was on operation in Portmore Villa when the accused and two men were seen in front of an unfinished building.

The police approached them and they allegedly opened gunfire at the team and fled.

Birch was subsequently arrested in another operation on Tuesday, February 25.

He is scheduled to appear in the Gun Court on Wednesday, March 4.

Detectives also charged 35-year-old Robert Cherrington, otherwise called 'Nino Brown', of James Street in Kingston, with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition yesterday.

Brown was charged after he was searched by officers on an operation in his community about 8:05 pm, and was found carrying a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

He was subsequently arrested and is scheduled to appear in the Gun Court on Friday, March 6.

Meanwhile, officers in St James charged 19-year-old Patrick Williams, otherwise called 'Neil', of Retirement, Granville in the parish with illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation.

The charges stem from an incident which occurred about 2:30 pm in Guinep Tree in the parish on Monday, January 27 where the accused and another man held up the complainant with a gun and robbed him of $26,000.