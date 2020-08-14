3 men charged for sexual offences

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged three men for various sexual offences, two including underaged girls.

In the first case, a 39-year-old Kingston man was charged with rape in connection with an incident on Friday, May 1, when he is alleged to have raped a co-worker at a high school where they were both employed.

The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested.

In the second case, detectives in Hanover slapped four counts of rape charges on a store manager, who is accused of inviting an underaged girl to his store to collect items of clothing on four separate occasions, and on each occasion having sexual intercourse with her against her will.

The matter was reported to the Lucea police and an investigation was launched, after which he was arrested and charged.

Finally, in Clarendon, detectives arrested and charged a 22-year-old man for rape and buggery of his niece.

Lawmen said that on Wednesday, August 5, the minor was at home when she was awakened by her uncle, who took her to his bedroom and violated her.

The matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched, which led to his arrest and subsequent charge.

The court dates for the accused men are being finalised.