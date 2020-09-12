3 men nabbed; firearm, ammo seized after auto store robbery in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica— Three men were arrested yesterday and a firearm, several rounds of ammunition seized following a robbery at an auto store in Content Gardens, Ocho Rios in St Ann.

The police said that about 8:12 am, the complainant was at the store when she was approached by a man armed with a gun. The man reportedly robbed the establishment of $ 66,200, a cash till and a CCTV camera which he placed in a bag before leaving.

An alarm was raised and residents from the area led a search for the robber, who was identified as Lemar Henry, a former employee of the auto store.

He was later held by a resident and the bag with the stolen items was retrieved and a Ruger 9mm pistol with five rounds of ammunition was found.

Henry, however, managed to escape in a Nissan motor car. The police were called and the items were handed over to them.

Investigations led lawmen to Exchange main road in St Ann where the Nissan motor car was intercepted and two men aboard arrested; the vehicle was also seized. Further investigations led lawmen to the arrest of a third suspect.

The police are now in search of Henry and are appealing to anyone, who may know his whereabouts, to contact the Ocho Rios Police at 876-974-2469, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.