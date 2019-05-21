3 million people have fled Venezuela since 2015 — UN
GENEVA, Switzerland (AFP) — An estimated three million people have fled the crisis in Venezuela since 2015, most of whom should be considered refugees, the United Nations disclosed today.
UN refugee agency spokeswoman Liz Throssell said that an average of 3,000 to 5,000 people are leaving Venezuela each day, as the country's economy continues to deteriorate amid a power struggle between President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Gauido.
"We're looking at about three million people who have left Venezuela since 2015," Throssell told reporters in Geneva.
The UNHCR said 460,000 Venezuelans have made formal asylum requests, mostly in neighbouring Latin American countries.
The agency added that it was issuing a "guidance note" to countries to advise them that most displaced Venezuelans are entitled to international protection.
"This is because of the threats to their lives, security or freedom resulting from circumstances that are seriously disturbing public order in Venezuela," UNHCR said in a statement.
The UN agency also called on all states "to ensure that Venezuelans, regardless of their legal status, are not deported or otherwise forcibly returned to Venezuela".
The economy in oil-rich Venezuela was already spiralling downward before Maduro was sworn in for a second six-year term in January.
Guaido then claimed constitutional legitimacy as the National Assembly speaker, and declared himself acting president.
He quickly won recognition from more than 50 countries, but has failed to topple Maduro, who is backed by Venezuela creditors China and Russia and retains the support of the country's powerful military.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy