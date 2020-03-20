Jamaica now has 19 cases of COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced three more confirmed cases of COVID-19.
This pushes the total number of cases in Jamaica to 19.
The new cases include a 38-year-old male US citizen with a history of travel from Boston who arrived March 14, a 30-year-old female with a history of travel from New York arriving in Jamaica on March 17 and a 60-year-old female, a retiree of Portland.
The prime minister also announced that with effect from 11:59pm on Saturday March 21, and for a period of 14 days in the first instance, Jamaica's air and seaports will be closed to incoming passenger traffic.
However, Holness said outgoing passenger and cargo will be allowed.
Holness added that final year medical science students will now support clinical and surveillance activities of the Health and Wellness Ministry and a quarantine centre will be established at University Hospital.
Two communities are currently under quarantine: 7 & 8 Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew and Corn Piece Settlement in Hayes, Clarendon.
