3 more deaths, 83 new COVID cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded three additional COVID-19 deaths and 83 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 11,875 and the death toll to 276.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three deaths include, a 63-year-old woman from St James and an 18-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew. The other death, a 56-year-old woman from St James was previously listed as under investigation.

Of the 83 newly reported cases there were 41 males and 42 females with ages ranging from nine months to 86 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (19), St James (11), Hanover (eight), Westmoreland (seven), Manchester (seven), St Elizabeth (seven), Clarendon (six), Trelawny (four), St Catherine (four), St Ann (four), St Mary (three), St Thomas (two) and Portland (one).

The country also recorded 114 recoveries bringing the total to 8,212.