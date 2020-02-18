3 nabbed over Stony Hill murder
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Three suspects have been taken into custody in relation to a murder and shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, February 12 in Stony Hill, St Andrew.
According to the police, 26-year-old Shamari Waul of Boone Hall Road in the parish was one of five people who were shot by gunmen as they stood in the Stony Hill square about 6:30 am. Waul reportedly died on the spot.
One of the suspects was held in the Stony Hill area shortly after the incident. Another was held in Enfield, St Mary during a targeted raid on Friday, February 14, while the third suspect was picked up in a subsequent operation on Saturday, February 15.
The men will be placed on an identification parade and interviewed in the presence of their attorneys, the police said.
