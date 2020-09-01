3 COVID-19 deaths, 224 new positive cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica recorded three new COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours, as well as 224 new COVID-19 cases.

The deceased are an 88-year-old man from Clarendon who died on August 28; a 73-year-old man, also from Clarendon, who died on August 30; and a 79-year-old man from St Elizabeth who died today, September 1. All three men had underlying conditions, notably Parkinson's disease, hypertension, alcoholism, and diabetes. They bring to 24 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths on the island.

The 224 new positives bring to 2,683 the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the island. Of the 224 newly confirmed positives, 119 are females and 95 are males. The sex classification of 10 of the new cases is under investigation.

They range in age from two years to 87 years old and have addresses in Kingston and St Andrew (81), St Catherine (51), Clarendon (17), St Thomas (15), St Mary (four), Portland (28), Trelawny (four), St James (12), Manchester (five), Westmoreland (one), and Hanover (six).

Five of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases and 219 are under investigation.

At this time, there are 456 imported cases; 650 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine; 242 that are local transmissions (not epidemiologically linked), and 1,099 are under investigation.

Also in the last 24 hours, there have been eight new recoveries, bringing the island's total recoveries to 898. There are currently 1,686 active cases being monitored, including six critically ill patients and 13 who are moderately ill.

In addition to the 24 people who have died, some 71 people have returned to their countries of origin while there has been one case of a coincidental death of a COVID-19 positive patient. Three additional deaths are under investigation.