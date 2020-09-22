3 teen girls missing

ST JAMES, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been issued for two teen girls who have gone missing from St James, and one from St Andrew.

Sixteen-year-old Coleshia Brown of Duckettes Top, Cambridge, has been missing since Friday, September 11.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Cambridge Police are that about 6:00 pm, Brown was last seen in Cambridge Square, St James wearing a white blouse, yellow skirt and a pair of white slippers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Coleshia Brown is being asked to contact the Cambridge Police at 876-912-1266, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, sixteen-year-old Kristania Harnold, otherwise called 'Dolly', of 3rd Street Albion, St James who has been missing since Thursday, September 17.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that Kristania was last seen in the Charles Gordon Market about 11:00 am. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kristania Harnold is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

And 15-year-old Sanea McCaljie of Greenvale View, 9 miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew has been missing since Saturday, September 19.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that about 6:00 pm, McCaljie was last seen at home wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts and a pair of pink and black slippers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sanea McCaljie is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876-967-6810, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.