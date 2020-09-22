3 teen girls missing
ST JAMES, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been issued for two teen girls who have gone missing from St James, and one from St Andrew.
Sixteen-year-old Coleshia Brown of Duckettes Top, Cambridge, has been missing since Friday, September 11.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 135 centimetres (4 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports from the Cambridge Police are that about 6:00 pm, Brown was last seen in Cambridge Square, St James wearing a white blouse, yellow skirt and a pair of white slippers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Coleshia Brown is being asked to contact the Cambridge Police at 876-912-1266, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, sixteen-year-old Kristania Harnold, otherwise called 'Dolly', of 3rd Street Albion, St James who has been missing since Thursday, September 17.
She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall.
Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that Kristania was last seen in the Charles Gordon Market about 11:00 am. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kristania Harnold is being asked to contact the Barnett Street Police at 876-952-2333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
And 15-year-old Sanea McCaljie of Greenvale View, 9 miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew has been missing since Saturday, September 19.
She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.
Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that about 6:00 pm, McCaljie was last seen at home wearing a white T-shirt, grey shorts and a pair of pink and black slippers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sanea McCaljie is being asked to contact the Bull Bay Police at 876-967-6810, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy