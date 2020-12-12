3 teenagers missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Three teenagers from Clarendon and St Mary have been reported missing.

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Alex Lamb, ward of the State of St Augustine Place of Safety Children's Home in Chapelton, Clarendon, who has been missing since yesterday.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Chapelton Police are that Alex was last seen at the facility wearing a black T-shirt, blue short pants and a pair of black sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alex Lamb is being asked to contact the Chapelton Police at 876-987-2244, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

An Ananda Alert has also been activated for 14-year-old Kacian Rose of Canaan Heights district, Clarendon who has also been missing since yesterday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 5:00 am, Kacian was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kacian Rose is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

And an Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Talia Cameron of Cane Lane, Annotto Bay, St Mary who has been missing since Wednesday.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that about 4:00 am, Talia was last seen at home dressed in a yellow blouse and blue shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Talia Cameron is being asked to contact the Annotto Bay Police at (876) 996-2244, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photos of Alex Lamb and Kacian Rose were available.