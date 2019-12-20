3 women arrested over cocaine seizure at airport

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Detectives assigned to the Narcotics Police Division arrested three women in relation to the seizure of approximately seven pounds of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport yesterday.

Police reports are that about 11:45 am, the women checked in to board a flight destined for Atlanta in the United States of America when a police canine unit alerted its handler to two suitcases.

The suitcases were traced to the three women and they, along with the luggage, were searched.

The cocaine, which has an estimated street value of $4,225,000, was found concealed in the suitcases, the police said.

The women were subsequently arrested but the police said their identities are being withheld pending formal interviews in the presence of their attorneys.