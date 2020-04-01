4,000 frontline medical staff to benefit from Wisynco contributions

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Wisynco Group Limited is lending its support to medical workers who are at the frontline of the fight to stem the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

The group has decided to contribute its purified water brand, WATA®, and energy malt, Vitamalt, to people serving in the medical field.

“We had to ensure we were helping as many of our medical personnel across the country as possible. We thought it prudent to contribute products such as Vitamalt, and WATA to provide nourishment for our island's hospital workers who are working overtime to fight the pandemic in Jamaica,” said Kevon Spence, brand manager for Vitamalt.

Wisynco has identified the Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation as the beneficiary of the essential items in order to facilitate islandwide distribution to the hospital network.

The company said 15,360 bottles of 500ml WATA® and 7,200 bottles of 330ml Vitamalt beverages are being donated to the Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation for delivery to the respective health authorities this week.

The first batch of Vitamalt and WATA were donated to the South East Regional Health Authority at the National Chest Hospital on Monday.

Executive director for the Ministry of Health and Wellness Foundation, Courtney Cephas has welcomed the gesture.

“This is a tremendous help to our many front-line staff. We have staff working for 24 hours and many of them working in our emergency operations centres. With this donation we can provide them with beverages that we are all grateful for,” said Cephas.

He added: “The donation helps us two-fold; as in one instance it goes directly to our staff, and in the second instance they aid in freeing up fiscal space for our Government as it allows us to spend one less dollar, that is in turn, used to ramp up supplies of equipment and even transportation for our front-line staff.”

The demand for healthcare workers in Jamaica has increased dramatically in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica since mid-March.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has put additional facilities and equipment in place in an effort to combat the highly contagious disease.

“At least 4,000 frontline workers are active and will benefit from the Vitamalt and WATA® donated by Wisynco. This donation along with several other measures being put in place by the Government will do a lot in terms of support for our hardworking staff,” said Cephas.

The move by the two Wisynco brands comes in addition to the company donating 16,000 500ml bottles of WATA® and approximately 2,500 bottles of Freshhh Orange Juice to Food for the Poor, one of the non-governmental organisations drafted by the Government to assist with the distribution of essential items from the checkpoints set up in the Seven Mile and Eight Mile areas of Bull Bay where residents were quarantined for 14-days.