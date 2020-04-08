4,500 travellers report to health ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Approximately 4,500 persons, who travelled to Jamaica between March 18 and 24, have reported to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Portfolio Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, gave the update during a digital press conference from his New Kingston offices on Tuesday.

The Government has made calls for the approximately 7,000 persons who arrived in the island over the period to contact the ministry by calling at 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683), 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6007, 876-542-6006 or 876-542-5998.

Persons with a recent travel history are being urged to self-report and self-quarantine as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“In the past few days, we have seen a significant increase in the number of Jamaicans who have reported to the ministry as it relates to those persons who came in to the island over the last few days prior to the travel restrictions on incoming passengers,” Dr Tufton said.

“An estimated 7,000 persons came into the island between March 18 and March 24; 1,500 of that number left the country. Up to the end of last Friday, approximately 1,000 persons have reported to the ministry, and over the last three days, some 3,500 persons have reported to the ministry,” he noted.

He said that the health authorities are working closely with the Ministries of National Security, and Finance and the Public Service; and Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) to track the approximately 1,000 persons, who have still not reported.

“We advise that 1,000 to report, so that we can validate, clarify their health status and provide the guidance that is in their best interest as well as the interest of their families and community,” Dr Tufton said.

Effective March 18, all travellers from countries where there is local transmission of COVID-19 are required to self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

Persons who are non-complaint could be charged under Section 52 of the Disaster Risk Management Act for failing to obey a direction given to regulate movement within or around the island, pursuant to the Disaster Risk Management Enforcement Measures Number 2 Order 2020.

Breaches of the Act attract a maximum fine of $1 million or 12 months' imprisonment.