4-H clubs to ramp up youth engagement in agriculture in 2021

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica 4-H Clubs will be introducing new initiatives and programmes in 2021 to engage more young Jamaicans in the business of agriculture.

Executive Director of the organisation, Dr Ronald Blake, said the first quarter of the New Year, between January and March, will be spent training 500 youth farmers and providing them with agricultural inputs.

In addition, people will be assisted to access government-owned lands to start farming ventures.

This is in keeping with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries' drive to provide young people with access to agricultural land.

“We [are] also going to be rolling out a fisheries programme. We are also going to be scaling up our home garden programme… under what we call a Family and Home Garden Initiative,” he pointed out.

Dr Blake said the gardening programme is a continuation of the Home and Backyard Garden Challenge implemented this year, which encouraged Jamaicans to grow their own food.

He shared that the challenge was a success, as the initiative helped thousands of Jamaicans start their own backyard gardens.

“We had hundreds of competitors, out of the thousands of persons who would have established backyard gardens under the initiative. That was a big one for us because we got [thousands] of Jamaicans producing their own food,” he pointed out.

He said the annual National Achievement Day in April, which will be staged virtually in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, will be used to “put back some energy and stimulation into youth in agriculture”.

“This is where thousands of young people would normally converge at Denbigh and is the second largest agricultural event outside of the Denbigh show. We want to mimic that using an online platform sometime in April. So that's one of the things we want to do,” he noted.