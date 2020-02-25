40-y-o St James man charged for raping teen

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Forty-year-old Jeffery Gordon, a bus driver of Montego Bay in St James was arrested and charged for the rape of a teenage girl between February and May of 2019.

Gordon was arrested and charged on Thursday, February 20, this year.

According to the police, a statement was recorded from the victim, in the presence of a school official, in which it was alleged that the accused had sexual intercourse with the teen on multiple occasions against her will in sections of Trelawny.

An investigation was launched and the accused arrested and charged.

He remains in police custody.