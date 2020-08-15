40-year-old woman suspected of drowning in Glengoffe

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A 40-year-old woman is suspected to have drowned in the Codjue River, Glengoffe St Catherine, yesterday.

She has been identified as Marlene Palmer of Church Road, Linstead in the parish.

According to the police, about 2:00 pm, passers-by stumbled upon the body and alerted them.

On their arrival, it was seen lying face down in the water. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

The police said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death is ongoing.