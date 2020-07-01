40 HOPE interns to help with govt's digitisation programme
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology's digitisation programme has been strengthened with the addition of 40 young people, who will assist in the digital transformation exercise.
Recruited through the Government's Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, the youngsters will be engaged for 12 months, where they will carry out work in the areas of records management; customer service; field work, providing assistance to compliance and technical officers; predigitisation activities such as reclassification of files and digitisation.
A sum of $18.5 million has been provided to support a stipend for the participants over the life of the internship.
Speaking at the official welcome ceremony at the Ministry's New Kingston offices on Wednesday, Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams said the digitisation programme is in keeping with the modernisation of the public sector and is directly aligned to efforts to transition Jamaica from a paper-based to a digital society.
“We must transform the business of government to allow for easier access to records. I believe that every document in government must be accessible with just a click or by inserting a search term. It is time for government to go digital, and the HOPE programme is a crucial part of this digital transformation,” she noted.
The minister encouraged the youngsters to learn as much as they can, noting that their work will be critical in advancing Jamaica's growth and development.
The HOPE Programme is a training and apprenticeship initiative that provides an avenue for the development of unattached youth, 18 to 24 years old.
Participants are required to take part in mandatory core training inclusive of life skills, good citizenship, work ethics, discipline, volunteerism and entrepreneurship.
Following that, they are engaged in specific skills training and serve as apprentices, where they will be allowed to work in the particular skill area for a stipend with a savings component.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy