40 HOPE interns to help with govt's digitisation programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology's digitisation programme has been strengthened with the addition of 40 young people, who will assist in the digital transformation exercise.

Recruited through the Government's Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) Programme, the youngsters will be engaged for 12 months, where they will carry out work in the areas of records management; customer service; field work, providing assistance to compliance and technical officers; predigitisation activities such as reclassification of files and digitisation.

A sum of $18.5 million has been provided to support a stipend for the participants over the life of the internship.

Speaking at the official welcome ceremony at the Ministry's New Kingston offices on Wednesday, Portfolio Minister Fayval Williams said the digitisation programme is in keeping with the modernisation of the public sector and is directly aligned to efforts to transition Jamaica from a paper-based to a digital society.

“We must transform the business of government to allow for easier access to records. I believe that every document in government must be accessible with just a click or by inserting a search term. It is time for government to go digital, and the HOPE programme is a crucial part of this digital transformation,” she noted.

The minister encouraged the youngsters to learn as much as they can, noting that their work will be critical in advancing Jamaica's growth and development.

The HOPE Programme is a training and apprenticeship initiative that provides an avenue for the development of unattached youth, 18 to 24 years old.

Participants are required to take part in mandatory core training inclusive of life skills, good citizenship, work ethics, discipline, volunteerism and entrepreneurship.

Following that, they are engaged in specific skills training and serve as apprentices, where they will be allowed to work in the particular skill area for a stipend with a savings component.