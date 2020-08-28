41-y-o Shane Henlon missing since 2012

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— The police today renewed their appeal for the public for assistance in locating 41-year-old Shane Henlon, who has been missing over eight years.

The police said Henlon, a welder of Ebony Drive, Bellview Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine has been missing since January 28, 2012.

Henlon, who was 33 years old at the time he went missing, is of dark complexion and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

He sports a low cut hairstyle and has a tattoo on his left arm.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a blue shirt and short jeans. No family member or friend has heard from him since his disappearance.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shane Henlon, or who may be able to assist the police in their investigation is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number, the nearest Police Station or Crime Stop at 311.