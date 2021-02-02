42-y-o St Andrew woman reported missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Forty-two-year-old Nickeshia Litchmore otherwise called 'Nicky', of Rock Hall, 19 Miles in St Andrew has been missing since Monday, February 1.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about five feet two inches tall.

Reports from the Red Hills police are that Litchmore was last seen at home about 7:00 am, wearing a white blouse and pink tights. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Litchmore's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Red Hills police at 876-945-8270, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.