42-y-o man to face court on rape, burglary charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 42-year-old man has been charged with burglary, assault with intent to rape and wounding with intent and is to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, August 28.

Police reports are that the accused, Kevin Robinson, allegedly broke into a woman's house on Slipe Road, Kingston 5 about 2:30 am on Friday, August 7.

The accused, armed with a machete, reportedly also attempted to rape the woman.

During the struggle that ensued, he allegedly used a machete to chop her several times, the police said.

An alarm was made and Robinson was apprehended by a police patrol team that was in the area.

The injured woman was taken to hospital where she was admitted and later released.