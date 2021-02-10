42 prosecutions, 27 convictions for plastic ban breaches
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reporting that 42 prosecutions and 27 convictions have been effected for breaches of the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (Plastic Packaging Materials Prohibition) Order 2018 since the institution of the ban on select categories of single-use plastics two years ago.
This was disclosed by Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Pearnel Charles Jr, during the sitting of the House of Representatives yesterday.
On January 1, 2019, the Government commenced the first of three phases of the ban, which is governed by two Ministerial Orders promulgated under the Natural Resources Conservation Authority Act and the Trade Act.
Charles Jr said that to date, the ban has been supported by an intense public education and awareness campaign led by NEPA, which will now be revitalised to support phase three of the ban.
The agency has expended approximately $45 million over the last three years on heightening public education and awareness in facilitating behaviour change, he further indicated.
Charles Jr advised that NEPA, the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority and the Jamaica Customs Agency will continue to monitor and enforce the ban.
“I call on all stakeholders to partner with the Government in spreading the message – 'Each One, Teach One,” he urged.
