43-y-o Jeffery James of Kingston reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Forty-three-year-old Jeffery James, of Beatriz Avenue in Kingston has been reported missing since Tuesday, March 2.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet nine inches tall.

Reports from the Half Way Tree police are that about 12 noon, James was last seen at a hospital in Kingston wearing a blue floral polo T-shirt, jeans shorts and a pair of black sneakers. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of James is being asked to contact the Half Way Police Station at 876-926-8184-5, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.