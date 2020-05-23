43 COVID-19 deaths in Florida over the last 24 hours

TALLAHASSEE, Florida— The Florida Department of Health, reported that as at 11:00 am (Florida time) today there were 676 new positive COVID-19 cases (664 Florida residents and 12 non-Florida residents) and 43 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.

These new additions bring the total amount of Florida cases to 50,127 Florida with 2,233 deaths related to COVID-19.

The 43 Florida residents who died in the last 24 hours tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward, Charlotte, Clay, Collier, Dade, Escambia, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Manatee, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.