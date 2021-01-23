44-y-o Westmoreland man charged with firearm possession

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have reported that forty-four-year-old Mark Vozz of Burnt Savannah, Westmoreland was arrested and charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition at his home on Friday, January 22.

Reports from the Frome police are that between the hours of 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm, lawmen were on operation when the premises, occupied by Vozz, was searched and a 380 auto pistol with three rounds of ammunition was seized.

He was subsequently taken into custody and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.