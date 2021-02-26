44-y-o man accused of shop breaking

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Christiana Police have arrested and charged 44-year-old Wayne Tomlinson with shop breaking and larceny following an incident on Main Street in Mandeville, Manchester on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.

The police are that the accused broke into the business place and stole several items before escaping.

Following investigations Tomlinson was apprehended and charged after a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.