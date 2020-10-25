44 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases to 8,714.

The death toll also increased to 188 after two additional virus-related deaths were recorded.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include two men, a 72-year-old from St Catherine and a 70-year-old from St Elizabeth.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 24 males and 20 females, with ages ranging from nine months to 96 years.

The cases were reported in St Catherine (11), Westmoreland (nine), Kingston and St Andrew (seven), Trelawny (seven), St James (three), Clarendon (two), Hanover (one), St Ann (one), St Thomas (one) and Manchester (one). The location of one of the cases is under investigation.

The country also recorded 73 recoveries bringing the number of total recoveries to 4,282.