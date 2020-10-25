44 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of positive cases to 8,714.
The death toll also increased to 188 after two additional virus-related deaths were recorded.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths include two men, a 72-year-old from St Catherine and a 70-year-old from St Elizabeth.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 24 males and 20 females, with ages ranging from nine months to 96 years.
The cases were reported in St Catherine (11), Westmoreland (nine), Kingston and St Andrew (seven), Trelawny (seven), St James (three), Clarendon (two), Hanover (one), St Ann (one), St Thomas (one) and Manchester (one). The location of one of the cases is under investigation.
The country also recorded 73 recoveries bringing the number of total recoveries to 4,282.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy