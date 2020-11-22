44 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica has recorded one additional COVID-19 related death and 44 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country's death toll to 238 and the total number of confirmed cases in the island to 10,284.

The death is that of a 63-year-old man from St Elizabeth.

Of the 44 newly recorded cases, there were 25 males and 19 females with ages ranging from three to 76 years.

Thirteen of the cases were recorded in St Ann, 10 in St Catherine, and eight in Kingston and St Andrew.

Hanover and Westmoreland both recorded three cases while St Mary and Manchester each recorded two. Trelawny, St James and St Elizabeth each recorded one new case.

The country also recorded 24 recoveries, bringing the number of confirmed recoveries to 5,505.