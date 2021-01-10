45-y-o Hassan Blackwood missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Forty-five-year-old Hassan Blackwood of Pleasant Heights, Kingston 2 has been missing since Tuesday, December 22.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet seven inches tall.

Reports from the Rockfort police are that about 6:00 pm, Blackwood was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Blackwood’s whereabout is being asked to contact the Rockfort police at 876-922-2941, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.