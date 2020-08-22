45-y-o Pauline Bingham missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Forty-five-year-old Pauline Bingham of Washington Gardens, St Andrew has been missing since Tuesday, August 18.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that Bingham was seen in the Drewsland community before her disappearance. They could not, however, confirm her mode of dress at the time she went missing. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Pauline Bingham is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police Station at (876) 933-4280, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.