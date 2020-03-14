45-y-o St Ann man, 20-y-o woman reported missing

ST ANN, Jamaica— The police are reporting that a St Ann woman and a man from the parish have gone missing in March.

Twenty-year-old Danella Smith of Clay Ground district, Bamboo has been missing since Wednesday, March 11, while 45-year-old John Wickham of Lillyfield district has been missing since Sunday, March 8.

Smith is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 3 inches tall.

Reports from the Bamboo Police are that Smith was last seen at home about 8:00 pm. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown.

Meanwhile, Wickham is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Reports from the Bamboo police are that Wickham was last seen at home dressed in a denim shirt, jeans pants and a pair of sandals.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Wickham or Smith is being asked to contact the Bamboo Police at 876-972-6237, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs of Smith or Wickham were available at the time of this publication.