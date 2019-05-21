45 guns seized in Corporate Area since January

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Police High Command is reporting that a total of 45 firearms have been seized in the Corporate Area since the start of the year.



In a news release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the high command said three firearms along with 38 rounds of assorted ammunition were last week seized in the St Andrew South Division. Two people have been arrested and charged.



They are 63-year-old Paul Rainford of Red Ground, Old Harbour, St Catherine and 29-year-old Sheldon Murray, deliveryman of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11.



In the first incident, lawmen seized a Remington shotgun with seven 12 gauge cartridges during an operation at Riverton Meadows. Rainford was subsequently taken into custody following the find.



CCU said the seizure took place around 3:35 pm that day.



Two days later, on Friday, May 17, around 12:40 pm, a search of an abandoned building yielded one AK47 assault rifle with a magazine containing 19 7.62mm cartridges at Ashoka Road, Kingston 11. No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.



Almost nine hours later, Murray was arrested in connection with a black and silver 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 12 9mm cartridges.



Police were on patrol at 33 Lane in Kingston 11 when they made the find.

The find brings the total guns seized since January to 45.



The court dates for the persons taken into custody will be announced at a later date.