46-y-o Errol Williams missing since New Year's Day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Forty-six-year-old Errol Williams of Tapper Hill, Rock Hall in St Andrew has been missing since Friday, January 1.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 4 feet 7 inches tall.

Reports from the Red Hills police are that about 2:30 pm, Williams was last seen at home wearing a blue-and-white T-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Errol Williams is being asked to contact the Red Hills police at 876-945-8270, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Errol Williams was available at the time of this publication.