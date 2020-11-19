47-y-o Garfield James missing since August

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Forty-seven-year-old Garfield James, otherwise called Steve, of Bellas Gate district, Brown’s Hall in St Catherine has been missing since Sunday, August 9.

He is of fair complexion, stout build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Brown’s Hall police are that James was last seen at home. His mode of dress at the time has not been confirmed. His family said he has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing James' whereabouts is asked to contact the Brown’s Hall police at (876) 602-2833, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Garfield James was available at the time of this publication.