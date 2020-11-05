47 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 and confirmed two deaths as a result of the virus in the last 24 hours.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases consist of 26 males and 21 females with ages ranging from 10 years to 74 years.
The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 9,373, of which 4,287 are active.
Of the new cases, 17 are from St Catherine, 11 are from Kingston and St Andrew, four are from Trelawny, three each are from Clarendon, St James and Westmoreland, two each are from St Ann and St Mary and one each come from Manchester and St Elizabeth. The ministry said one of the new cases is a local transmission, three are contacts of confirmed cases and the other 43 cases are under investigation.
Meanwhile, the ministry said the latest deaths are that a 64-year-old male from St Mary and a 70-year-old male from St Catherine. The country's total deaths since the outbreak now stand at 217.
However, the ministry also reported the coincidental deaths of a 93-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 72-year-old female from St Catherine. Three more deaths were also reported under investigation.
In addition, the ministry reported that 41 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the country's total recoveries to 4,745.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
