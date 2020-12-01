47 people test positive for COVID, one more patient dies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Forty-seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), while the country recorded another virus-related death in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the new cases comprise 20 males and 27 females with ages ranging from one year to 89 years.

These cases have pushed the country's tally to 10,810, of which 4,040 are active.

Of the new cases, 13 are from Westmoreland, 10 are from St Ann, eight are from St Catherine, four are from Hanover, three each are from Kingston and St Andrew and St Thomas, two each are from St Elizabeth and St James and one each are from Manchester and Portland.

The ministry classified one of the new cases as imported and four as local transmissions. Three of the new infections are contacts of confirmed cases and 39 are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the newly confirmed death is a 36-year-old female from Westmoreland. This brings the country's death toll to 258.

The ministry also said 145 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the country's total recoveries to 6,364.

