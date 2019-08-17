48-y-o Kingston man reported missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Forty-eight-year-old Donroy Forbes of Lincoln Road in Kingston has been reported missing since Monday, August 12.

Forbes is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Reports from the Franklyn Town Police are that Forbes was last seen about midday on Camperdown Road. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Forbes' whereabouts is being asked to contact the Franklyn Town Police at 876-928-9656, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.