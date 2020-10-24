48-year-old farmer charged with rape of a minor in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica— A 48-year-old farmer was today arrested and charged with rape following an incident in Commodore district, Portland on Friday, July 31.

Lawmen said that about 9:00 pm, a 15-year-old girl was on her way home when she was attacked by the farmer who assaulted her.

The matter was later reported to the police and the farmer subsequently arrested.

His court date is being finalised.