48 companies to receive export development support

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Export Max III partners JAMPRO, the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) have selected 48 companies for the export development programme.

The announcement was made Tuesday, December 10, 2019 during the official Export Max III MoU signing ceremony.

JAMPRO said the 48 companies will participate in a vigorous three year programme that will include intensive capacity building and market penetration support, in addition to development and implementation of a customized three year Enterprise Development Plan for each participating firm.

With these and other interventions, JAMPRO said the Export Max III partners expect the companies to achieve 50 per cent average growth in export sales over three years, access at least one new export market, and at least 15 major trade leads generated per company.

The Export Max initiative was launched in 2011 as a mechanism to assist Jamaican exporters and export-ready companies with capacity building and market penetration support.

JAMPRO President, Diane Edwards, said that she was pleased with the diverse selection for the programme, which now includes more companies from the Creative Industries, and a medical cannabis enterprise.

“JAMPRO is committed to supporting Jamaica's exporters, and since 2011, Export Max has been the vehicle that we have used to take many export ready companies to market. We will continue to do so, and expand our support to further help Jamaica's exporters to find routes to market, achieve sustainable market presence, and grow market share. The export business is a marathon, not a sprint, so we and our partners, the JBDC and JMEA, are here to support these enterprises for the long haul,” she said.

President of the JMEA, Richard Pandohie said, “The 48 companies are getting the support of three agencies; JAMPRO, JMEA and JBDC, a powerful alliance coming together to make this program an indisputable success. We are better when we work together; Jamaica is better when we work together. I know that our efforts will produce results that will make a difference, it has to. Jamaica needs exports for sustainable economic growth, to create quality jobs, and to continue to build brand Jamaica by sending our products to every nook and cranny of the global village.”

The JBDC, which will be responsible for many of the programme's capacity building initiatives, said it was pleased to support the programme because of its ability to introduce Jamaican brands to new markets.

“At JBDC, when we say 'From Concept to Market', we are thinking beyond borders. Therefore, we are well poised to play a significant role in Export Max III by delivering effective business development intervention to the entrepreneurs under this programme. We are pleased to partner with JAMPRO and the JMEA in what is shaping up to be a historic move to further strengthen Brand Jamaica abroad. Partnerships are critical in this line of business, as we pursue a common goal towards economic development for our country,” CEO of the JBDC, Valerie Viera said.