49 more COVID-19 deaths in Florida over last 24 hours – 776 new cases
TALLAHASSEE, Florida — The Florida Department of Health, reported that as at 11:00 am today (May 22), there were 776 new positive COVID-19 cases (769 Florida residents and 7 non-Florida residents) and 46 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19.
The total number of COVID-19 positives in Florida now stands at 49,451 with 2,190 deaths related to COVID-19.
Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Broward, Calhoun, Charlotte, Collier, Dade, Desoto, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota and Volusia counties.
