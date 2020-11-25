4 COVID-19 deaths, 66 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded four additional COVID-19 related deaths, and 66 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 10,488 and the death toll to 247.

The four new deaths included three which were previously under investigation - two men 54, and 91 from Trelawny and St Catherine respectively; and a 74-year-old woman from St Catherine. A 78-year-old man from Manchester was also among the deaths reported.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 35 males and 31 females with ages ranging from 11 to 84 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (21), Westmoreland (18), St Ann (13), St Catherine (five), Hanover (three), St James (two), while Clarendon, Trelawny, St Mary and St Elizabeth each recorded one case.

The country also recorded 51 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,623.