4 Jamaican fishermen detained by US authorities return home
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The four Jamaican fishermen who were detained by United States immigration officials despite being cleared by a Florida court of drug charges are now safely back in Jamaica.
Attorney-at-law Bert Samuels shared the news to social media a short while ago, with a photo of the four. He had highlighted the saga of the four on Monday.
Samuels told the media that the men were arrested by the US Coast Guard in October after it was alleged that they were found with 150 gallons of liquid cocaine on a boat registered in Jamaica, the Lady Lawla, which was destroyed by the coast guard.
But the matter was thrown out by Judge Chris McAliley of the Southern District of Florida [US] District Court on the basis that there was no evidence of a find of liquid cocaine and that, instead, it was merely gasoline which had been misidentified as such.
US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia yesterday told the Jamaica Observer that efforts were being made to get the men on a flight and have them home as soon as possible.
He admitted that the entire incident was embarrassing.
